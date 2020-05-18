Chef Thiago Salvático, 32, who went to court with a process of recognition of the same-sex stable relationship with presenter Gugu Liberato, who died in November 2019, gave an interview tonight to Rede Globo’s program Fantástico. Salvático asks for the sharing of assets accumulated by both in the period in which they lived together.

Salvático had already announced in February his intention to go to court to demand recognition of a stable union and a part of the inheritance, revealing that he maintained an affective relationship with the presenter. Rose Miriam, who was not officially married to Gugu, but lived with the presenter and is the mother of her three children, also went to court after his death, claiming recognition of their stable union.

Half of Gugu Liberato’s inheritance was passed on to his sons João, Sofia, 16, and Marina, 16. In the second half, the presenter left 75% for the three and 25% for five nephews. The presenter’s mother claims that he and Rose were not officially married and therefore she is not entitled to the assets she claims. Gugu Liberato’s sister, Aparecida, was named an inventor. The daughters questioned in court the disappearance of their father’s valuable objects, but the goods, cataloged, will be presented by the aunt when they are of age. For Rose, he left nothing. She told Fantástico that she had never heard of Salvugu’s name from Gugu’s mouth. The host’s family declined to comment.

When this testament was made, in 2011, Gugu Liberato still did not know the chef Thiago Salvático. He was slow to announce his decision to go to court to ask for recognition of the stable union for “respecting his grief”. To Fantástico, he declared that he had a “very loving and complicity” relationship with Gugu.

Owner of two ice cream parlors in the city of Paderborn, Germany, Thiago Salvático was helped by relatives to manage his business shortly after the presenter’s disappearance. Until Gugu’s death, the relationship between the two was unknown to the general public – and, according to the law, the stable union is only recognized when the relationship is public and aims to raise a family. Rose was the only partner that Gugu publicly introduced. He never assumed to be homosexual or bisexual for the media.

Salvático met Gugu in 2011, in Italy, when he lived there. The two met casually and traveled together to several countries, moments recorded in photos, including the tours they took. The chef says that he spent more than two years with him, he was introduced to several friends of the presenter, who, according to him, was a fundamental figure in his life.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.