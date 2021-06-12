Gugu Mbatha-Raw teases secrets and betrayal in the future of the Loki series

The first episode of the series “Loki” has been released this week receiving a great reception. In theory, with data that surpasses the first episodes of “Scarlet Witch and Vision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” That first chapter has already featured judge Ravonna Renslayer, although without fully delving into her story.

Not long ago, the actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw explained that the series “Loki” would act as the character’s origin story, not completely ruling out the possibility that everything this character lives in the comics, where we remember is the love interest of the villain Kang (his debut in the future film confirmed ” Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ”). Now we have a special dedicated to the actress.

On one side we have a featurette dedicated to the actress officially published by Marvel on their social networks that we leave you below. Along with this, in The Hollywood Reporter they have also published an interview with Mbatha-Raw in which the future of the character has advanced.

Starting with the featurette below, Gugu Mbatha-Raw explains that Ravonna Renslayer “works for the AVT. This office that truly maintains the integrity of time. [Ella] it is powerful. [Ella] it is highly respected ”. Loki’s protagonist Tom Hiddleston also appears in the video, adding that Renslayer “has enormous authority.”

However, what is really interesting are the statements that THR has given, advancing secrets and betrayal, in addition to that we will know more about Renslayer.

He has a lot on his shoulders; has a lot of responsibility. He has to make some morally ambiguous decisions, ”says Mbatha-Raw of her character Renslayer. As a judge, she does not want to compromise the position she has painstakingly arrived at. But when the stakes are high, you have to leave the office; you have to get off that desk and get into the action too. That’s when you have to resort to your military training, and we can see a totally different side of it. So there are a lot of secrets. There is betrayal. There are many layers of Renslayer to come.

That action that the actress advances is in line with some images of spots and trailers where we have seen her along with other AVT agents.

The actress has also explained that this position of judge that she occupies places her in direct contact with the Guardians of Time.

She had a military experience as a hunter, like the [cazadora] B-15 [interpretada por Wunmi Mosaku]. It is incredibly ambitious, and also has direct access to the Guardians of Time now that you occupy this position of authority. So it’s a fun dynamic, obviously, when this judge of law and order comes into contact with this king of chaos in Loki’s terms. It really is the ultimate personality clash.

It is clear that there is a lot of future for the character, although she prefers not to confirm anything. In fact, in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! asked about an appearance in the third Ant-Man movie which opens in 2023, I preferred to avoid the answer:

Oh, I don’t know if it’s the quarantine police, I’d have to check, ”Mbatha-Raw jokes in an attempt to avoid spoilers.

