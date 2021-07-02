Gugu Mbatha-Raw responds to the theories about Kang in the Loki series

The actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Judge Ravonna Renslayer in the series “Loki.” A character who in the comics is somewhat different in terms of his story, where he also has a close bond with the villain Kang, to the point of being a love interest. Taking into account that the plot of the Marvel series is closely related to time travel, and that the villain is also going to debut in the third ant-man film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, there is a theory that Kang will have his presence or reference in “Loki”.

We do not know what all this will result in, and if finally Kang will be the final big surprise of the series, and that is why they have asked Mbatha-Raw. According to the actress, everything that common arc that Ravonna and Kang share in the comics has not served as inspiration for the Marvel series.

Gugu admits that he took a look at those first adventures that Ravonna lives in the cartoons, but from Marvel they told him not to take much inspiration from them either, in a clear sign that they have not been used to create the series, which is already evident naked eye.

I took a look at it – says Gugu Mbatha-Raw about Ravonna’s early stories in the comics – but I also knew it wasn’t the most useful information for the story we were telling in ‘Loki’. So they told me [la directora de la serie] Kate Herron and our producer Kevin Wright. They told me not to delve too deep into those things, because it’s not really the part we’re dealing with.

In “Loki,” Ravonna is in a position of power, even above her peers at the Agency for Temporal Variation, such as Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), and that was a game changer for the actress.

For me, it is very exciting to play a character with such authority. I haven’t really had a chance to play a character with that kind of importance before. And besides, the opportunity to have some action and do some of the stunts that we see a little later in the series was also very attractive – the actress advances in this interview that was published before the fourth episode of the series.

Asked about the future of Ravonna, and especially if we will see her cross her path with Kang, and if perhaps all this is a prelude to what we see in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. The actress prefers to comment absolutely nothing, and leaves the door open for anything to happen in the future.

Who knows, Maybe we’ll get together in the future or the past or whatever. What is time, anyway, in AVT? Says Mbatha-Raw while laughing.

Let’s remember that not long ago, Mbatha-Raw advanced that “Loki” is just the beginning of Ravonna’s story, pointing out that he will have more appearances in the future.

