Two of the main Brazilian champions on the courts met virtually for a conversation that involved sports, entrepreneurship and the current moment. Bernardinho, two-time Olympic volleyball champion as an athlete and one of the greatest champions in the history of the sport as a coach, participated in a chat with Gustavo Kuerten, three-time clay winner at Roland Garros.

The tennis player took the opportunity to recall the backstage of the trajectory that brings together 20 titles in singles, in addition to doubles, and the leadership of the ATP ranking in 2000, and revealed some details about how he experienced great moments.

“The situation with Kafelnikov was the most challenging that I had as a professional. My memory is very fresh! When I entered the court, I didn’t have all that tennis, it happened. During the game I thought, if you give me a chance, I will win, I was sure of that, even with a giant on the other side, very favorite. With the victory in the quarterfinals, I already leave the court with the spirit of champion “, he explained.

“If the guy really wants, he gets there. First comes the conviction, then he establishes his processes and the way he is going to dialogue with adversities”, he added.

The former athlete also made a point of remembering the memorable duel with the American Michael Russell, in the French Open octaves, in 2001. Considered by the ATP as one of the biggest upsets in tennis, Guga said that this was the happiest day as a tennis player . “It was to express this feeling that I had the idea of ​​drawing the heart on clay for the first time,” he said.

In addition to talking about the sport, the tennis player also commented on the business world and encouraged entrepreneurs in this complicated moment in which everyone finds themselves.

“We are not born ready, we have a lot of commitment in the process, and effort to the limit. We have 54 Guga Schools throughout Brazil and I tell the managers that if we succeed, and we will succeed, go through this whole problem, we will have the victory, even because there are people who do not choose “, finished.

Sports Gazette

