Not infrequently, the most valuable victories of a tennis player who is clearly better on one surface than all the others usually comes in one in which, added circumstances of greater difficulty, the player in question shines less. The merit of having to adapt to a context that does not dominate is added to overcome and demonstrate that their tennis also flows there. It was the case of Gustavo ‘Guga’ Kuerten, an absolute master on clay, who has confessed to ESPN that his best win came on hard court.

20 years ago, the Brazilian appeared in the Masters at the end of the year, in a field where he was not a favorite, to reap the title and win what I consider the best match of his entire professional career. “The Masters final with Agassi was without a doubt the best game of my life. It is true that no one plays a final perfectly. In fact, none of the Roland Garros players played perfect. But that is why I highlight so much the one that confronted me Agassi “.

“I played that final against agassi perfectly”

Also in Paris, Guga Kuerten, a magical city for him -three Roland Garros-, the Brazilian entered and left completely inspired by the tournament. He beat Kafelnikov, Sampras and Agassi on very fast track. “It was a simple – ironic – painting: Kafelnikov, Sampras in the semifinals and in the final against Agassi. Everything went well.”

Guga Kuerten, who spoke on Instagram with ESPN, also commented on his first feat at Roland Garros, lifting the title as world number 66. “Six months before, at the end of 1996, I saw that being in the Top-100 was fine. I did not expect to be world No. 1 someday. I entered the quarterfinals, against Kafelnikov, without thinking that I could beat him. He was very favorite. And even winning the first set he started playing tennis from another planet and turned it around. I couldn’t imagine that later he would have more opportunities. For me that could also be the last one. So I just started to play. I said to myself: ‘It is the central court of Roland Garros, Guga, do not stay cursing’. After the fourth quarter I saw that he was more tired and there I went for the game “.

