Back to training Atlético-MG, many players have praised the work of the new coach Jorge Sampaoli. The athletes highlight the coach’s competence and how the team has been growing during the resumption of activities.

The lateral Guga is another one who joined this group. This Tuesday, in an interview with TV Galo, the player emphasized how the squad has evolved in training under the command of the Argentine.

Guga was also a strong candidate to participate in the Olympics in 2020

“We have been working a lot on positioning. I believe that the team has evolved a lot in this day-to-day work because we have been working hard every day and we can already see this tactical evolution within the squad, in all sectors. It is a very good job elaborated, everyone is very focused and believing in Sampaoli’s work “, declared Guga.

“We know that he is an extremely intelligent guy, he did a great job last year, and we know that he will help us a lot. So, for sure, if we keep this focus every day, we can only win as a group, as a team, and we get stronger every day, every training session. So this return from work with Sampaoli is very exciting “, he added.

The 21-year-old also revealed that he was disappointed with the postponement of the 2020 Olympics to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I had just played a Pre-Olympic qualifying for the selection for the Olympics. And I was very anxious. There was so little time to realize that dream. We left the competition imagining the preparation for Tokyo. So it was very sad to receive the news that was postponed, but I had nothing to do “, said the player.

“It was the most correct thing to do, and now it is to continue working, looking for this evolution. We have to think on the bright side, that this gave us even more time so that when things go back to normal, we can get even stronger within the Selection, so that we can reach the Olympics even stronger. We have a very big responsibility, which is to defend Olympic gold, so we certainly have to take the time we have to get even stronger at the Olympic Games “, he added.

Sports Gazette

