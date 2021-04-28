Gueye, expelled for hunting Gündogan

04/28/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

The second part of PSG against Manchester City has been to forget. They were promised happy ‘les parisiens’ when Marquinhos overtook Pochettino’s men in the first half. But the French have been clearly outmatched by Guardiola’s team, whose modifications at halftime worked.

To the goals of De Bruyne and Mahrez, a new handicap was added to those of Mauricio. Gueye, in a totally unnecessary entry into the midfield area, with Gündogan with his back to the goal, caught the German. The City players insistently claimed the red and Felix Brych did not hesitate. To the locker room.

A problem, not only for the last minutes of the crash in the Parc des Princes, but for the return leg. Matter of survival for PSG.