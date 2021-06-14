Guest columnist-Female competitiveness in Mexico City, the application matters

By Erika Estrada Ruiz **

On June 6, 2021, the citizens of the Mexican capital elected who will be their representatives in the government of the demarcations and the local Congress for the next three years. The political offers inscribed on each of the ballots that were distributed in the 16 mayoralties and the 33 districts into which the city is divided reflected the state of a political system in which figures such as gender parity and reelection will be more common.

A big surprise is the new geopolitical configuration that has divided the city into two parts: one to the east, preserved by the political force held by the Head of Government, and another to the west, dominated by opposition parties.

In terms of representation, the increase in positions obtained by the female gender is notorious. According to the results of the district counts of the Mexico City Electoral Institute (IECM), of the 33 delegations with a relative majority, 13 will be for men and 20 for women. In the case of proportional representation, seats will be assigned in a proportion of 18 and 14, respectively (plus a migrant deputation that will correspond to a man), while in the 16 mayoralties a perfect parity was reached, with 8 seats corresponding to each gender.

These results have as a background the rules on the matter established in the law that are applied and regulated by the administrative and jurisdictional electoral authorities and that the political parties must comply with from their applications through mechanisms such as competitiveness blocks or the alternation of lists. of relative majority and proportional representation in the conformation of formulas of councils and mayors / councils.

In total, the number of registered candidates during this process, considering the five types of elected positions that were disputed (mayors, councils, councils of proportional representation, councils with a relative majority and councils of proportional representation) was 1,074 with respect to 1,022 men, which represented 51.2 percent.

If we measure in a particular way the proportion of women registered as candidates for each type of position, taking into account the total number of vacant spaces for each of them in relation to the total political forces (parties, common candidacies and non-party candidacies), we obtain the following: a) mayors: 50.7%, b) councils with a relative majority: 50.8%, c) councils with proportional representation: 50.22%, d) councils with a relative majority: 54.9% and e) councils with proportional representation: 51.1 percent. Although the number of women stands out in all cases, a slightly higher trend is observed in the nomination to deputies with a relative majority in comparison with the other four types, which is congruent with the total number of seats won by this gender. This is relevant if it is taken into account that the electoral regulations do not restrict the proportion of women candidates who run for each political force, as long as the parity base and the conditions of the competitiveness blocs are met, which, for example, to the case of mayors must be at least 8, without preventing this number from being higher.

Regarding the substitutions of councils and councils by the principles of relative majority and proportional representation, it is important to mention that the total of women nominated was also higher than that of men, reaching 56.7 percent. In relative terms, we again find that the type of office where there is a greater number of substitutions is in the councils with a relative majority, with 61.7%, followed by the councils by proportional representation, with 56.8%, the councils with a relative majority, with 55.8% and the councils of proportional representation, with 55.5 percent.

In the case of re-election, we find a trend different from the previous ones, being that those who opted for this right were 62 men and 56 women in four of five types of positions in dispute and where again there is a slightly higher number of candidates for the election of deputies with a relative majority, being 15 with respect to 11 of the masculine gender.

The previous data show that the increase of women in political and representation spaces not only depends on the measures imposed by the electoral authorities that seek horizontal and vertical parity (from territorial perspectives and allocation in lists or formulas), but also on effective access to rights such as reelection and nomination. However, what should be exalted and remain in public opinion and in our political culture is that women can and know how to be electorally competitive.

* (Article 104 of the Mexico City Electoral Procedural Law mentions that political parties have a deadline to challenge the results of the election once the district counts are concluded, therefore after the date of presentation of this item may vary).

** Counselor of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City