         ‘Guessed’, the new game from the creators of ‘Apalabrados’, is now available for free on iOS and Android

Probably its name, Etermax, does not sound too much to you, but if we tell you that it is the Argentine studio that created ‘Apalabrados’ and ‘Questioned’, you will surely locate it quickly. His latest proposal has just landed on Google Play under the name of ‘Guessed: a trivia game’ and on the App Store as ‘Words & Ladders’, but it is the same game.

Inspired by the ancient Indian board game Moksha Patam, this new title, now available for free download, is a lively and colorful version which, according to the company, “stimulates lateral thinking with puzzles to advance the game.”

Do you like crossword games?

Available in six languages ​​(including Spanish), this new game for iOS and Android he offers you thousands of riddles to refine your memory, improve your vocabulary and test your knowledge of popular culture.

The game takes place in an amusement park where the ghost Gallerino needs our help to discover the hidden words in the different boxes. The objective is reach the top of a 100-square board, while facing random friends, family or opponents by correctly answering the riddles that arise on the rise.

The fastest to get to the top will win the game, but be careful, because along the way you will find stairs that help you climb and slides that will make you fall. As you progress, you will earn rewards in the form of virtual coins to unlock park attractions or “buy” different benefits in the game.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the game is free to download, but it includes ads and In-app purchases are offered that reach a maximum amount of 89.99 euros on both platforms.

Guessed: a game of Trivia Crack / Words & Ladders

Developer: Ethermax Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Words / Familiar

