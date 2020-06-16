‘Guess what I do tonight’ returns the Wednesday, June 17 in Cuatro with the premiere of its second season. An edition that revolutionizes the format with important innovations in its mechanics. After the success of its first installment, which averaged a 7.6% share, the contest produced by Fremantle evolves to continue engaging viewers.

‘Guess what I do tonight’

In this edition, the format presented by Santi Millán incorporates a competition between two pairs of contestants, consisting of an anonymous person and a VIP assistant each. It is the main novelty of the new installments, which also introduce a change in the dynamics of the game: there will be an ‘extra ball’ with an amount of 15,000 euros can make an unexpected turn in the scores and become a decisive element for the passage of a couple to the final round.

« In this second season there is an evolution. We know that there is a maxim that says that if something works it should not be touched, but we are more of the maxim that says that this is about evolving or dying. I think this evolution is going very well for the contest, since we will not only have one contestant and one VIP assistant, but two« explains the presenter, convinced that this change in mechanics » brings new airs to the contest, rivalry, uncertainty about who will fight to win the succulent cash prize. «

Paz Padilla and Eva Isanta, first VIP assistants

In this adventure full of tension, spikes and fun, the contestants will continue to be accompanied by two exceptional VIPs. Paz Padilla and Eva Isanta, castmates in ‘La que se avecina’, will compete advising two anonymous contestants at the premiere of the second season. Actor Edgar Vittorino (‘Live Without Permission’) will be another guest on opening night.

Throughout this second season, well-known faces in the entertainment world will go through the set of Cuatro. Elena Furiase, Luján Argüelles, Dani Martínez, Carlos Jean and the Camela duo, are some of the VIP guests, who must be joined by an athlete such as skater Javier Fernández.