One of the formats that worked best in Cuatro in the last season already has a date back to the Mediaset Spain chain. ‘Guess what I do tonight’ returns next Wednesday June 17 with the premiere of its second season. The contest led by Santi Millán and produced by Fremantle (‘Got Talent Spain’, ‘Idol Kids’, ‘Factor X’) returns and does so after achieving an average of 7.6% share and just over a million viewers in the first edition that aired between May and July of last year 2019. Will the space repeat or even improve this data in this new round of deliveries?

Santi Millán in ‘Guess what I do tonight’

The space will face the premiere of the new season of ‘Blood ties’ in La 1, to the movies of Telecinco and laSexta and to the specials ‘On the front line’ of Antena 3. It will do so with an absolute renewal and that is that the formatIt will premiere mechanics, renew its image and also completely redesign its scenery. A comprehensive change in which, despite everything, its fundamental premise will continue to be intact: guess what skills are behind the ten guests (both famous and anonymous) who spend each week on the set to win the final prize of 80,000 euros.

New ‘VIP’ guests in the second edition

Among the guests we will see in this new batch we find faces like the skater Javier Fernández, the actress Eva Isanta (‘La que se avecina’, ‘Got Talent España’) or the musician Carlos Jean (‘Idol Kids’). In addition, comedian Antonio Castelo will visit the space but in the role of « VIP talent ». The collaborator of ‘Todo es mentira’ will follow in the wake of other faces such as David Cantero, Carlota Boza or Irene Junquera who in the first edition of ‘Guess what I do tonight’ surprised the audience by showing their prowess playing the electric guitar, the cello and the piano, respectively. Like Belinda Washington or Rocío Madrid, who demonstrated their talent by imitating voices in the case of the first and dancing flamenco, in the case of the second.

‘Viajeros Cuatro’ returns on Friday June 19

This will not be the only launch of the week in Cuatro and it is that ‘Viajeros Cuatro: Spain without going any further’ returns with its most special season on Friday June 19. The space returns with its third batch of deliveries that in this case have been recorded entirely in our country. In this way, and after the coronavirus crisis, the program will invite us to discover the most surprising and curious places in our territory that many families will possibly attend this summer. The space opens its series with a route through Cantabria while in the coming weeks we will see the team of reporters made up of Lucas Goikoetxea, Marina Romero, Javier Silvestre, Luis Calero and Erika Barreras and Mónica Domínguez visiting the Rías Baixas (Pontevedra) or Cádiz.