Guess the city

Did you know that the city of Dublin was recognized as a “city of literature” by UNESCO in 2010? It is a prestigious title that recognizes the cultural profile of a city and its international position as a city of literary excellence. In the case of Dublin, the capital of Ireland, the organization highlighted the city’s rich literary historical past, as well as the vibrant contemporary literature scene today.

Did you know that there is a museum in Helsinki, Finland, that was infested with poisonous recluse spiders, Loxosceles laeta, native to South America? These spiders are incredibly tough and almost impossible to kill. Nobody knows how it is possible that this poisonous spider managed to reach and thrive in this corner of the planet.

Did you know that by 2035, the most populous city in the world will be Jakarta? By this date, Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, will relegate the current holder of that title, Tokyo, to second place. They will be followed by Chongqing, Dhaka and Shanghai, respectively. Together, the five largest cities will house around, nothing more and nothing less, than 165 million people.

Did you know that the Tower of London houses six crows? Charles II ordered six crows to be placed in the Tower of London to protect it. These birds are apparently still kept in the tower today and must remain there at all times out of sheer superstition.

Did you know that the famous Hollywood sign located in Los Angeles and which attracts millions of visitors each year did not initially just read “Hollywood”? In 1923 it said Hollywoodland. Their main goal was to advertise a new segregated housing development in the hills above the Hollywood district.

Do you know why they call Paris the city of Light? There are two theories about this nickname. The first says that the word light refers to the intellectual, to the high concentration of writers, artists and academics who have always been attracted to the city. Another theory explains how Paris was one of the first European cities to adopt public lighting and that is why it received its nickname “City of Light”.

Did you know that Amsterdam is a city built on eleven million wooden poles? They are between 15 and 20 meters long and are placed in a sandy layer about 11 meters deep. An average home only needs about ten of them.