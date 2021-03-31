Guess recalls its bags with a logo very similar to that of Telfar after outrage on Twitter



African American designers have been the most affected by the plagiarism of their creations and designs.

Photo: Miquel Benitez / Getty Images

When social networks are used correctly, they become a powerful tool that raises the voices of many users, achieving change. That’s what happened when Bibby Gregory, a Twitter user and founder of Black Fashion Fair, realized that the Guess brand “G-Logo” tote bag it had a strong resemblance to the brand logo and the design of the Telfar bag.

GUESS Embossed Logo G-Tote / Telfar Medium Shopper: pic.twitter.com/EcBRqwEMAj – AB / G (@bibbygregory) March 26, 2021

Telfar fans rose up and demanded action. The “G-Logo” bag was removed from the Guess company website and from other places on the internet where it was advertised as the Macy’s site.

“Signal Brands, who owns the Guess bags, has voluntarily suspended the sale of its G-Logo bags. Users on social networks have compared the bags with the designs of the Telfar Global company. Signal Brands does not want to create any impediment to the success of Telfar Global, therefore, it has independently decided to stop selling G-Logo bags, “said the brand in a statement released by People magazine.

Related: How much money did designer Pierre Cardin, the father of “ready-to-go” fashion, have

Telfar Clemens, creator of the bag, chose to avoid the legal route with Guess when he learned of the “G-Logo” in February, according to The New York Times newspaper.

As noted by Bibby Gregory on his Twitter account, smaller African-American designers have been the hardest hit in design theft. Large retailers have more resources to create larger quantities with lower production costs, which translates into high profit margins.

You may be interested: