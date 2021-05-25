Guerschon Yabusele begins to negotiate and approaches Madrid

The Real Madrid He continues to advance in his planning and the forward position, which has been reinforced after the departure of Gabriel Deck, is where the efforts of the sports management are focused. Because it has more history than just that. Guerschon Yabusele, player of the ASVEL this season and ex of the NBA, has become the main objective for it.

Donatas Urbonas (15 Min) points to progress in negotiations with the player. This in his day Celtics player wants to try again in the United States after enhancing his level in the Euroleague with his country’s team, but it would be when no offer arrives that can satisfy him that he would opt for the capital team from Spain.

It is one of the players with the most girlfriends on the continent and its representatives look for a good hole after that cache growth. The NBA is just an option, but not at all easy, even though the door from Europe to America has been wide open for them. to Europeans.

The option of Nikola Kalinic, the one that the club liked, has been complicated. From Valencia Basket they have shown that, although it is normal that they do not play the Euroleague in 2021/22 and the logical thing is that the Serbian goes to another team, they value using the right of first refusal to protect themselves from Madrid, as happened in the past.

The high forward gap left by Deck when he left in the middle of the season is not the only thing to consider. Garuba also has the NBA between eyebrows and his idea is to leave as soon as he likes the position in the 2021 Draft. And, on the other hand, it must be taken into account that Anthony Randolph, seriously injured last December, may not be at full capacity at the start of the next season. Yabusele is a good combo for positions ‘3’ and ‘4’, so he could take care of these requests right out of the box.

Guerschon Yabusele is 25 and has gained a second push in Europe after returning from the NBA, where he played for two years. He is a 2.02 meter forward, very large, who can defend positions from ‘2’ to ‘4’ and this year he has averaged 11 points in the Euroleague with a very positive 43% accuracy in the three-point throws. . Madrid already have Causeur and Poirier in the squad, Heurtel is yet to arrive and Yabusele could be, in case this still lukewarm interest turns into a signing, in the fourth French in the squad.

The signing would be for the next campaign, serve as a clarification. Despite the fact that Madrid will play the final part of this campaign with Thompkins’ loss as a great regret at the power forward position, where Randolph is not either, the Frenchman is in the French league with his current team and is not an option for these moments.