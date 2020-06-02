© Provided by Meristation

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Guerrilla Games, authors of Horizon: Zero Dawn, have invited PlayStation players to watch out for the recently postponed launch event for the first PS5 games. The message, which alluded to connect with the streaming initially planned for the night of this Thursday, June 4, came with a message from its mission designer, Blake Rebouche, and a suggestive message: “Join us“

But this is not all, because the main person in charge of animations, Richard Oud, also urged to remain pending such presentation: “The future of video games … Mark the date on your calendars,” he said, following the message of an emoji with two eyes wide open.

With more than 10 million units sold worldwide, gamers want a sequel to the first Horizon: Zero Dawn. At the moment, it is just a wish, for many indications and rumor mill around such a possibility.

.

.

Guerrilla Games works on a new video game: it’s official

That Guerrilla Games is working on a new title no longer catches anyone by surprise. Last April we echoed the new job vacancies available at the company, based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Furthermore, since January we know that the company, which already has more than 250 employees at its headquarters, was actively seeking a creative expert in designing multiplayer experiences for an “epic open world”.

We do not know, however, if we are facing a new installment of the Horizon saga with more ambition in the playable plane or if, on the contrary, they will surprise us with a totally new video game; even, a new Killzone, saga on his property, although there is no indication of his return.

Sony has recorded that in the future, when PS5 is the main protagonist, PlayStation console players will continue to have “quality exclusives” and single player games focused on the narrative, so they will not change their minds after the successes continued in works of this style throughout the current generation.

All in all, Horizon: Zero Dawn will go on sale on PC this coming summer, an unprecedented decision within PlayStation Studios.

Track | WCCFTech