Due to the cancellation of E3 2020, various events have emerged dedicated to revealing information about the future of certain titles and industry developers. While Summer Game Fest plans to encapsulate the Xbox, Ubisoft, Sony, and other AAA companies performances under one full season, the recently announced Guerrilla Collective plans to do the same with smaller companies.

This event will be hosted by Greg Miller and is produced by the Media Indie Exchange (The MIX) in conjunction with Kinda Funny Games Showcase. It will take place from June 6 to 8, 2020, and will feature the studios behind games like Disco Elysium, Frostpunk, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action and many more.

“A group of amazing game studios and publishers have come together to create a multi-day digital press conference from June 6-8. The teams will share new games, debut trailers as they celebrate gaming culture. ”

A collective of amazing game studios and publishers have come together to create a digital multi-day press conference from June 6th-8th. Teams will share new games, debut trailers while celebrating the gaming culture. More info: https://t.co/Gja0ka2oxN #guerrillacollective pic.twitter.com/yoYDrsJfYC – Guerrilla Collective (@GuerrillaCollec) May 11, 2020

Below is the list, so far, of the studios that will have a presence at the event:

-11 bit studios (Frostpunk, This War of Mine)

-Another Indie (SIMULACRA 2, Yuppie Psycho)

-Coffee Stain Studios (Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic)

-Fellow Traveler (In Other Waters, Neo Cab)

-Funcom (Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Conan Exiles)

-Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick Hex, The Eternal Cylinder)

-Headup (Bridge Constructor Portal, Pumpkin Jack)

-Humble Publishing (Temtem, Forager)

-Larian Studios (Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II)

-Modern Wolf (Necronator: Dead Wrong, Out There: Oceans of Time)

-Paradox Interactive (Cities: Skylines, Stellaris)

-Raw Fury (Kingdom Two Crowns, Atomicrops)

-Rebellion (Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army 4: Dead War)

-Those Awesome Guys (Monster Prom, Move or Die, Floppy Knights)

-Thunderful (SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Lonely Mountains: Downhill)

-United Label (Eldest Souls, Röki)

-Versus Evil (The Banner Saga, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire)

-Whitethorn Games (Aground, StarCrossed)

-WINGS Interactive (Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates)

-Ysbryd Games (WORLD OF HORROR, VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action)

-ZA / UM (Elysium Disc)

On similar topics, we already know when the Ubisoft digital presentation will take place.

Via: Guerrilla Collective

.