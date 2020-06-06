By Sebastian Quiroz

After the cancellation of E3 2020, several independent companies decided to join together to create an event dedicated to this scene, and this is how the Guerrilla Collective emerged. However, Due to the current situation in the United States, the organizers of the event have decided to postpone this event for a week..

In a recent statement, the organizers of the event reported that, due to the protests that are taking place in the United States at the moment, and in support of them, the Guerrilla Collective will no longer start on June 7. According to the new information, the event has been postponed until June 13.

This is what they mentioned:

“Guerrilla Collective started to create a space where we all find a voice to support each other, our industry and our work. It is the cumulative effort of incredibly diverse teams unified in creating a digital event to bring hope and positive content to the world. We recognize that this is a time for action and for voices to be heard to advocate for justice and change. We are united for change, for justice and in support of Black Lives Matter. We announce that our event changes to June 13, 14 and 15. We are preparing a live for June 7 that highlights black voices in our industry, dedicated exclusively to showcasing games created by black developers, featuring black protagonists and conversations with those creators. We have more details to share very soon. ”

Guerrilla Collective is a digital event that will take place over three days, this time on June 13, 14 and 15. The goal of this celebration is to give space to indie games that would normally have been presented during E3. You can learn more about the events that will replace E3 2020 here. You can visit this site to find out how to help right now.

Via: Guerrilla Collective

