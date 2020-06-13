We are at the time of announcements. If a week ago various indie projects were announced for the Nintendo Switch at the Indie Live Expo presentation, today we have had many other surprises. Today was the first day of the series of presentations Guerrilla Collective, a platform on which various indie companies have come together to show their upcoming projects. What will come to the Nintendo hybrid? We show you below:

Guerrilla Colllective Day 1

Röki

This title was announced in one of the Indie World presentations made by Nintendo, but we have not heard anything more about it. Today a new trailer for this enigmatic proposal has been shown, and although it already has a release date for PC, we only know that the Nintendo Switch version will arrive « soon ».

Doors of Insanity

Mixing cards with RPGs is all the rage, and Doors of Insanity is proof of that. A game where we delve into purgatory to reach paradise, destroying every monster that stands in front with the power of our cards. It does not have a release date for consoles yet, but it is known that it will arrive on Steam as Early Access first and will remain so for 6 months.

Urban Trial Tricky

If you prefer to do somersaults in the air, this is your game. Urban Trial Tricky confirmed its exclusive launch for Nintendo Switch last May, and now we have a new trailer.

Boyfriend Dungeon

Another title that we already had confirmed for Nintendo Switch, but from which we get new gameplay. Build relationships with different people and defeat monsters when they transform into weapons.

Night call

After emerging alive from an attack by a serial killer, a Parisian taxi driver decides to investigate and arrest this mysterious criminal. Night Call thus becomes a non-linear investigation game, in which we must take advantage of the sincerity of our passengers to put this murderer behind bars. It won’t take long to test it, because it arrives on the Nintendo Switch on June 24.

Colt Canyon, OUTBUDDIES DX and Rigid Force Redux

HeadUp Games takes advantage of the Guerrilla Collective presentation to discuss its latest releases for the Nintendo Switch. Colt Canyon arrives on June 16, but the other two are already available. Visit this news to know more details of these games.

ScourgeBringer

ScourgeBringer mixes roguelite excitement with fast-moving frenetism. Jump, attack and explore freely when this game reaches Nintendo Switch, although for now it is only known that it arrives this year.

West of dead

A dark and gloomy shooter where chaos is guaranteed. West of Dead is coming to Nintendo Switch in August. One of the novelties of this Guerrilla Collective presentation.

DUSK

For DOOM lovers we have a game very inspired by it. DUSK has achieved great popularity on other platforms, and now it’s Nintendo Switch’s turn. When? The scariest day of the year … October 31.

Children of Morta

While this title has been available on Nintendo Switch for a while now, we’ve found out now that it will receive new content coming soon, starting with a new playable character.

Swimsanity!

This crazy multiplayer shooter already had its sights set on Nintendo Switch, but this new trailer brings us a pleasant surprise … Cross-play guaranteed with the other platforms!

No Place For Bravery

A new RPG action proposal coming to Nintendo Switch next year. How far will a father go to find his daughter?

GONNER 2

If you liked GONNER for Nintendo Switch, you will soon have the opportunity to venture into another great adventure. GONNER 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

