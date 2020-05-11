Have the participation of companies such as Larian Studios, those responsible for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Well into the month of May, and without an E3 2020 on the horizon, more and more events are being confirmed for the next dates. Now theGuerrilla Collective, an event born as part of the IGN Summer of Gaming, which duringon June 6, 7 and 8show us all those titles ofthe independent scenelooking for their place for the next dates.

And we are not talking about small indies only, far from it. Some ofstudies that have confirmed its presenceThey are Larian, who work at Baldur’s Gate 3, Rebellion, creators of the Sniper Elite saga, Paradox, responsible for countless 4X and games like Cities Skylines, and ZA / UM, the authors of the excellent Disco Elysium. Guerrilla Collective starton June 6 at 7:00 p.m. CESTwith a first event focused onannouncements, trailers and newsin games for all platforms, according to their managers.

Following this event, there will be a second performance on Day 7, and on the last day,June 8, dedicate to showgameplay of the games and interviews with the developers. This event also includes the Paradox Insider, focused on the games of that company, the Future Games Show and this year’s edition of the typical PC Game Show of the last E3.

Lots of news forthe typical dates of the Los Angeles fair, just before the EA Play takes place this year. But if you want to consultthe companies confirmed at the momentFor this Guerrilla Collective, you can do it through its website, or with the list that we offer below:

Participants of the Guerrilla Collective

11 bit studios (Frostpunk, This War of Mine)

Another Indie (SIMULACRA 2, Yuppie Psycho)

Coffee Stain Studios (Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic)

Fellow Traveler (In Other Waters, Neo Cab)

Funcom (Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Conan Exiles)

Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick Hex, The Eternal Cylinder)

Headup (Bridge Constructor Portal, Pumpkin Jack)

Humble Publishing (Temtem, Forager)

Larian Studios (Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2)

Modern Wolf (Necronator: Dead Wrong, Out There: Oceans of Time)

Paradox Interactive (Cities: Skylines, Stellaris)

Raw Fury (Kingdom Two Crowns, Atomicrops)

Rebellion (Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army 4: Dead War)

Those Awesome Guys (Monster Prom, Move or Die, Floppy Knights)

Thunderful (SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Lonely Mountains: Downhill)

United Label (Eldest Souls, Rki)

Versus Evil (The Banner Saga, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire)

Whitethorn Games (Aground, StarCrossed)

WINGS Interactive (Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates)

Ysbryd Games (World of Horror, VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action)

ZA / UM (Elysium Disc)

