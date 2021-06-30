‘Guerrero’ Arriaga, A Tamaulipeco with champion pasta

The search for talents carried out by Promociones del Pueblo extends to the north of the country, more precisely to Tampico, Tamaulipas; where the sensational 19-year-old prospect Carlos ‘Guerrero’ Arriaga is now represented by the company that Oswaldo Küchle runs.

The fighter who enjoys participating in Ironman competitions, to stay in excellent physical shape; He had a successful presentation in professionalism where he beat Ismael Avilés on points in a match that, due to its spectacular nature, was chosen to be broadcast on television throughout Mexico and the United States.

After his dream debut in pay boxing, the ‘Warrior’ has continued working at a forced march to appear in the combat diamond as soon as possible; looking to make history in the superlight division, trying to match the feat achieved by Néstor ‘Tigre’ Garza de Reynosa, the only world champion from Tamulipas who managed to be crowned in the super bantamweight division in the late 90s.

Arriaga will seek his second victory in professionalism; Meanwhile, he will continue practicing open water swimming to arrive in the best possible conditions for his next commitment, confident that he will have a rival that will help him to work hard and continue to grow as a boxer.