Guerrero 2021 election results. Evelyn Salgado declares herself the winner of the election to governor in Guerrero

Evelyn Salgado, candidate of the Together We Will Make History coalition for the governorship of Guerrero, declared herself the winner of this Sunday’s election and made it clear that her advantage is irreversible.

“Today who wins is democracy, it is the people of Guerrero; We always said it was going to be a vote for justice, democracy, “he commented at a press conference.

The so-called “Torita” highlighted that on election day there was a great turnout.

“The lines were endless, the will of the people was reflected in the ballot boxes; there was a lot of joy.

He called on the Guerrerenses to conciliation and to work together because the state needs them.

Evelyn Salgado is the winner of the governorship of Guerrero, calls for unity in Guerrero. pic.twitter.com/iPwK8kyqpV – Raúl Flores Martínez (@SoyRaulFlores) June 7, 2021

jcp