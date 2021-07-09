Guerra de Vecinos splits reactions on social networks for its stereotypes

Thanks to the consolidation of Netflix in Mexico and the strict laws imposed by the federal government on foreign companies dedicated to entertainment via streaming, the company gave us yesterday, July 7, Guerra de neighbors, the new comedy series made in national territory that immediately captured the attention of social media. The first reactions are already available on the web but not all are as good as expected; Mexican production falls into controversy.

Do not miss: Movies that Netflix acquired and saved from going unnoticed

Neighbors War presents us the story of two completely different families who end up living in the same residential area, one house next to the other, and where the matriarchs start an epic war that will bring as a conclusion the revelation of something unexpected. The series is carried out by Vanessa Bauche and Ana Layevska, who through their profiles in networks are giving maximum diffusion to the recent premiere and their followers are delighted with the result; It is a production long awaited by fans of the cast and the good reception is visible on the platform.

Neighbors War It is already in the number one position of the national top Netflix in Mexico, surpassing other titles such as Somos. – 100%, Elite – 80% and False Identity – 44%. The first season is made up of eight half-hour episodes, each one full of situations and plots that are dividing public opinion. While Álvaro Cueva Millennium said: “I can not believe the amount of funny situations that appear in each of the chapters of this series, how well defined are all the characters or the resolution that is given to each adventure”, Nallely Reyes de CORTE wrote: “Boring, tedious, crass. In short, a total waste of time. ” Things are no different between network users.

We invite you to read: METE-CRITICAL | Somos: The Netflix series and a Mexico between militancy and aversion

While some think that Neighbors War presents us with a Mexican comedy in charge of making visible the social problems of the country, others agree that it takes the most toxic stereotypes of the population and profits through them, promoting prejudice and discrimination. Some of the issues highlighted is that it portrays dark-skinned and middle-class people as incapable of enriching themselves through their means, and that only with a miracle or by winning the lottery will they be able to leave their vulnerable situation.

It is increasingly common to watch Mexican series and movies on the Netflix platform, all thanks to the fact that companies are conditioned to produce more national content if they wish to operate in the territory. Neighbors War joins the list of other famous titles on the platform made in Mexico such as La Casa de las Flores – 86%, Dark Desire – 60%, The Dragon: The Return of a Warrior -%, Club de Cuervos, Who Killed Sara? – 79%, Mother there are only two – 88%, Story of a Crime: The Search – 50% and many more. Although some have received mixed reviews, there are others that stand out for their quality and presence in the catalog.

Neighbors War It has only been on the Netflix platform for a day and it is already the most watched in Mexico, a reality that tells us many about the platform’s consumers and confirms that Mexicans do see national products, and that the company still has a great future in the country. But not everyone is satisfied with the launch of Neighbors War, nor with its tone, its style or its themes. Here are a series of tweets that celebrate and condemn the series. The audience is divided once more.

I’m watching the new Mexican Netflix series called “Neighbors’ War” and look at my support but this time it is really boring. 🥺 – ✨ Miguel Córdova ✨ (@mikecordovamx) July 8, 2021

Just seeing the preview of #GuerraDeVecinos made me want to vomit. Can you really do nothing without falling into the usual prejudices and common places? what mediocrity. – Iskandar (@ Iscandar12) July 8, 2021

I don’t know if I’m very simple, but… it’s good fun #GuerraDeVecinos 😂 – 𝕰𝖑 𝖌𝖔𝖗𝖉𝖎𝖇𝖚𝖊𝖓𝖔 🔥 (@xaavi_er) July 8, 2021

#VecinosWar net that holds too much to see 4 chapters.

They would have made it a movie and it might have been nice to see – 👩‍💻 ʟє × ı (@ _8sie7e) July 8, 2021

“Neighbor war” very good series, I have lacked the guts to laugh. #NeighborsWar – Hey Vladi (@HeyVladi) July 8, 2021

I was watching #NeighborsWar and it’s the worst I’ve ever seen on Netflix.

14 min was enough to change him

Disgust! – Dr. Airedale terrier (@DraAiredale) July 8, 2021

What a fart with @NetflixLAT and his #GuerraDeVecinos ♥ ️ I love her! I need more 😫 – Mich Páramo 🦔 (@AutumnParamo) July 7, 2021

I did not expect anything, but nothing from #GuerraDeVecinos and the first chapter was disappointment after disappointment. The cast is very cool but what a fart their stereotypes, hopefully it improves. The script is not very new / funny to me either, it hurts me to be ½ hater with the national 😔 not my style. – MarielaPop 💙✨ (@mariela_pop) July 8, 2021

Watching the Mexican series #GuerraDeVecinos with @VanessaBauche

Very entertaining! – Ana Saldana (@anasilvias) July 8, 2021

They surpassed the line by making a Joke in Disgusting taste about #YalitzaAparicio, I couldn’t believe they dared to make a “Joke” like that … And twice. Aside from serial crap, they are racist jerks. #NeighborsWar @NetflixLAT – ꕥ 𝔼𝔻𝕌𝔸ℝ𝔻𝕆 𝕃𝔸ℝ𝔸 (@EdduarddoLara) July 8, 2021

You may also be interested in: The Street of Terror, Part 2: 1978: Netflix released the trailer for the second part of the long-awaited trilogy