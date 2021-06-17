Guerra de Vecinos is criticized for being another Mexican series with class stereotypes – Tomatazos

Netflix is ​​a company that is always in constant expansion. In recent years it has managed to set up offices in multiple countries, authorizing productions closely related to what people consume in certain territories. Of course, Mexico was no exception and Netflix was launched fully with series and movies written, directed and starring national talent, but its products are not always well received by the public. In social networks they are already criticizing Neighbors War, the new Mexican series on Netflix, the reason? Go back to the subject of class struggle.

Mexico has always made movies, but some times have been better than others. With the release of Nosotros los Nobles – 100% in 2013, Mexican films saw surprising momentum, paving the way for new productions that have done quite well at the box office. National cinemas show many foreign titles, but without a doubt there has been an increase in national comedies or romantic comedies capable of grossing millions of pesos in a few weeks. In the same way, the same concepts have been developed for the small screen on Netflix, but this specific genre also has its detractors and they are not few.

Recent Mexican comedies often deal with the subject of class struggle, however, instead of approaching it from a perspective loaded with critical sense or historical awareness, they do so in a very superficial way, never being profound and always running off on a tangent with jokes or absurd situations. We already saw it in We the noble and it has been repeated in titles such as Cindy la Regia – 90%, Mirreyes against Godinez – 60% or La Casa de las Flores – 86%. Now, the new Mexican Netflix series, Guerra de Vecinos, repeats the formula and thanks to its trailer we cannot see any other interesting proposal.

The official synopsis of Neighbors War On Netflix it says: “Two completely opposite families end up living in the same wealthy neighborhood, where the matriarchs start an epic war that reveals an unthinkable reality.” In the promotional posters we can see the phrase: “This private sector needs a neighborhood.” The new series is mentioned on Twitter by Mario Barreto, a film critic, as another Mexican product that talks about the class struggle that is not surprising in any of its sections. The comments to its publication reaffirm the low originality of Netflix and its growing tendency to authorize the production of this type of content.

Wow, another Mexican class struggle comedy is the new Netflix production. Who would have imagined it… pic.twitter.com/YR37EN1mPw – Mario Barreto (@Mariorarara) June 16, 2021

Neighbors War It stars Vanessa Bauche, who plays a mother and an Uber driver who seeks to support her family, which lives in poverty. Everyone’s life changes when they win a house in an exclusive residential area, but their neighbors are eccentric millionaires loaded with prejudices who launch comments and questions of the type “what if we are mugged?” The series repeats the cliché that only white people can be inherently rich, while those with brown skin cannot, a classist and stereotypical idea.

The new Mexican series on Netflix joins the extensive list of national productions that the company makes in the national territory. Let us remember that in March of last year there was talk of a law implemented by the Senate in which cinemas and digital platforms must offer 30% of content made in Mexico; This may be the explanation for the increase in national series and films in catalogs, however, their quality is often questioned.

The first season of Neighbors War premieres on Netflix on July 7. Here are some responses to the tweet from Barreto.

I’m fed up, even in the “good” Mexican cinema the plot is always one of social classes, or it is a comedy because “hahaha what naquitos” or is it a drama because everything bad that exists has to happen to poor people. Can’t they make a movie about something else? – Alberto 🍃 (@ roseboy20_01) June 16, 2021

Of guys imitating stereotypical tones … And classist clothes … What a surprise! And then they complain that one does not give a chance to Mexican productions. Most full of churros movies. Very few are worth it and are the least disseminated – Isaac Y. (@kvUNO_MCfly) June 16, 2021

And whites vs brunettes woow what news 🙄 I can’t wait to see her to find out who will be the “nacos” and who will be the “fifís” what nerves – Diş eti kanamasi le Fay (@MorganaleFay_) June 16, 2021

“Movies from social classes are blowing my neck here ..” pic.twitter.com/n3LPcdNUCl – Erikcito (@Erykcito) June 16, 2021

Comedy of social class struggle in Mexican cinema? WHAT INNOVATIVE !! pic.twitter.com/bcPNk6vBZL – 𝕷𝖊𝖔 𝕰𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖓𝖔 (@Leo_Esppino) June 17, 2021

Leave that to yourself, innovating with the idea that the ‘neighborhood’ are brown and the other güeros! It’s so nice to see when you don’t put limits on creativity. 🥺 – Angela Anaconda 💚 (@Angela_Ba_Rs) June 16, 2021

Because in no movie can the brunettes be the rich and the fucked up the gueros? There is also it, but they want to continue perpetuating the usual stereotype, but then they come out with their campaigns of all the same, no racism, etc. – Elver Galarga (@CajaTeve) June 17, 2021

