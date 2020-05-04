Minister Paulo Guedes’ team wants the structuring of a low-risk “project factory” as plan A to make economic recovery possible with private investments in infrastructure.

The assessment, according to an internal document seen by ., is that the strong injection of liquidity in the world to combat the negative impacts of the coronavirus will lead long-term investors to bet on assets in the country as long as there are quality projects to do so.

Finalized on April 28, the plan was structured by technicians from the Ministry of Economy to be presented to the crisis committee set up by the Casa Civil. The ministry led by General Braga Netto is responsible for the so-called Pró-Brasil, a plan that was released at the end of April without great details, but which aroused concerns in the market due to the forecast of the use of public resources for works, which goes against the prescribed prescription by Guedes.

The Ministry of Economy’s plan, in turn, is based on the perception that the low operational capacity to prepare concession projects is today one of the main bottlenecks – if not the main one – for the increase of private investments in the country. . And it is they, and not public investment, that will be strong enough to reactivate the economy.

Based on a calculation of the need for infrastructure investments of 1.4 trillion reais in Brazil over the next 5 years, Guedes’ team estimated the need to invest 5.1 billion reais in structuring projects by 2023, of which 1, 1 billion reais this year.

Due to the shortage of public accounts, the study proposes that partnerships be formed with public banks, such as Banco de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) and Caixa Econômica Federal, in addition to multilateral credit organizations, such as the Inter-American Development Bank, New Development Bank and World Bank, to cover these costs.

According to the study, the way to operationalize the partnerships would be the external financing contract, in which the multilateral organism lends resources to the public bank, with or without the guarantee of the Union, with the objective of applying them in the preparation of concession projects.

“In addition, the grace period of the loan can be calibrated in order to ensure that the bidding process, which provides for the repayment of the studies by the winner, occurs before the loan is paid, eliminating the need for budgetary resources for this purpose”, says study.

To speed up the delivery time of projects, since their structuring today exceeds two years, Guedes’ team also proposes the creation of a standardized contract model, with tariff and modeling rules already in accordance with recommendations of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

The Ministry of Economy did not immediately respond to a request made by . for comment on the study.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTE

In case the government believes it is necessary to inject public resources to boost infrastructure works, the portfolio’s technicians presented a plan B in which the State’s money would be invested in a private fund, managed by a private institution and contracted according to the best technique criteria , with the task of managing the project portfolio.

“The fund would be capitalized by the Union, with an initial contribution of cash or other assets, and annually, according to budget availability. It is possible to take the opportunity to evaluate the possibility of closing existing and inefficient funds and allocating its resources, when existing, for the new model “, brings the study.

In this model, all works carried out by the fund would be privatized after its completion.

Among the advantages of the model, according to the document prepared by the technicians, would be the impossibility of the fund being hit by contingencies, which would give the manager greater execution capacity.

PRIVATE INVESTMENT IN CHECK

The study acknowledged that there is growing concern about the availability of private resources after the pandemic to cope with the investments that will be needed in infrastructure, in a world that is likely to have more fearful investors.

Amid the volatility caused by the crisis and aversion to assets considered to be at higher risk, foreigners withdrew 22.2 billion dollars in portfolio investments in Brazil in March, a record value for the series, according to data from the Central Bank.

“Against this argument, there is the huge injection of liquidity that central banks around the world carried out as a measure to combat the adverse economic effects of Covid-19. Monetary measures were aggressive, and the reduction in basic interest rates made the rate negative risk-free real estate in most low-risk countries, “says the document.

The technicians’ assessment is that long-term investors, such as pension funds, will look for safe opportunities to beat the minimum annual profitability targets. And that it will be up to Brazil, therefore, to structure low-risk projects to attract this capital.

Economics technicians also argue that, with the exception of the aviation and energy sectors, specifically in generation, there is no expectation of a sharp drop in demand ahead, not least because many sectors already had pent-up demand.

“The large gaps that exist should not be affected. In some, there should even be an increase in investment needs in the future, such as in telecommunications, sanitation and urban transport, both due to greater demand and sanitary needs”, highlights the text.

In contrast, the other countries in the world that compete for investments on the international stage have projects more focused on the flow of demand.

“These countries, which are more mature, have a lower perception of risk by investors; however, they will not present opportunities in the short and medium terms, being a chance for Brazil to present good projects and attract available international capital”, points out the study.

