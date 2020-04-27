The secretary of Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Carlos da Costa, said that football games could be resumed with closed gates “soon”.

The secretary said that he has been holding talks with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and that protocols will be adopted to ensure the safety of players and all participants.

“That will be soon. The Brazilian people are at home and want to watch their football games, the championships have to be resumed,” he said at a news conference at the Planalto Palace. “There is no reason to insure the economy and prevent companies from, as long as it does not have an impact on health, returning to work.”

Costa reinforced that the government works to resume economic activity “in a responsible manner”. “We need to start producing again. We need to have football, reopen bars and restaurants, industries. This needs to be done in a planned way, with protocols and without putting people’s health at risk”, he defended.

The federal government today issued Provisional Measure 958, which frees companies and individuals from a series of obligations so that they have easier access to bank credit and suffer less from the economic impacts resulting from the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the country. MP dispenses public banks from requiring customers to present federal tax discharge certificates, FGTS regularity certificate and proof of electoral regularity. The exemption does not affect social security taxes.

“There is no point in facilitating credit if companies are closed. We are working on an economic recovery plan to return cautiously,” reinforced Costa.

.