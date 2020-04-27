Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that there is no reason to lift the spending ceiling even with the coronavirus epidemic, as health resources are guaranteed.

Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in Brasilia 03/04/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

According to Guedes, if health resources were lacking, the ceiling, approved by Congress during the government of ex-president Michel Temer, “could even be suspended, but that is not the case.”

“Why talk about breaking the roof if the roof protects us in the storm,” said Guedes, next to President Jair Bolsonaro, after leaving a meeting at the Palácio da Alvorada.

The minister also said that the government should send Congress this week a proposal to suspend salary adjustments for civil servants for a year and a half. According to Guedes, the servers need to collaborate and cannot “stay at home, with the refrigerator full”, in a time of crisis.

“The servers will collaborate, they will stay for a while without asking for a raise, for a year and a half. This week we will have this news,” said Guedes.

The suspension of any adjustment to civil servants is a counterpart to the package of aid to states, which, according to Guedes, should be approved this week. This was a demand by the economic team to approve aid and the government is working with the Senate on a different proposal from the one approved by the Chamber of Deputies, far beyond what the economic team wanted.

The minister also said that this week the aid package to the states should be approved by the senators, in a negotiation with the president of Casa, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP).

