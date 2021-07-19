Guedes lands in Seville and raises a great stir

One of the strongest rumors of the summer was the interest of Seville on Gonçalo Guedes, a player who also does not want to continue in the Valencia

. His father made it public and the Valencian club aired in the appropriate forums that he would accept his departure to release one of the highest chips in the squad and to make money for his necessary task of renovating the wardrobe that José Bordalás already directs.

But the Portuguese appeared this Sunday at the Seville airport and, logically, a great commotion arose in the city, as many were already beginning to see him under the command of Julen Lopetegui, eager as the Nervion fans are for signings with, for now, the only novelty of goal Dmitrovic after finishing his contract at Eibar.

But the presence of Guedes at the San Pablo airport has an explanation that rules out an operation that for Sevilla, in addition, would be very difficult, almost impossible due to the figures that are handled. Guedes joins Valencia training in the middle of this week and this Sunday he returned from his vacation to Portugal, but due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, the footballer had his return flights canceled, so he had to take a plane to Seville and from the airport travel by car to the neighboring country before joining the training sessions in Paterna.

That is the explanation that Valencia offered to ‘ElDesmarque’ and that it would have nothing to do with an operation with Sevilla. The Levantine club wants no less than 30 million euros, something that Monchi does not contemplate, apart from the fact that later his file does not enter the parameters of the Andalusian entity, although the market has not moved and if Sevilla enters the money he expects through Koundé everything is possible.

Guedes’ father has already made it clear that his future lies outside Valencia, although this week on his return it must be resolved. “There are neither Champions nor Europa League there. He is over there ”, he said.