Gucci virtual bags already sell more expensive on Roblox than their original physical versions

Some Roblox players they have spent more money buying virtual Gucci bags than the original ones cost. While the Dionysus shoulder bag retails for $ 2,450, they have paid more than $ 4,000 for it through Roblox’s ‘Gucci Garden Experience’, an event where players can stroll through an area with exclusive Gucci items. .

The success of Roblox is enormous and now other brands are also taking advantage of the pull to the point that these virtual objects are outperforming their physical counterparts.

A virtual Gucci for 4,300 euros

The currency used in Roblox is Robux. Currently you can get 1,700 Robux for 20.99 euros. Following this conversion, the limited Gucci Dionysus Bag with a bee sold for 4,321 euros, the equivalent of 350,000 Robux that were paid for this virtual bag.

During the Gucci event, a series of bags were presented that went on sale for about 475 Robux each. There were several collections but were only available for purchase for one hour on May 17th.

The initial response from the community was not very good. The Gucci event had a 30% rating, but that did not stop many users from jumping in to purchase products.

The price madness came later. After the limited purchase is complete, items began to be resold and these Gucci bags began to fetch prices much higher than the originals set by the fashion firm.

According to Polygon, at the end of the day the virtual bags had an average price of about $ 1,500, a price high enough to rival most of the firm’s physical bags.

The one that reached the highest price was the beige bag with the bee logo in the center. Its original price was 475 Robux and it ended up selling for 350,000. Y it was not the only virtual bag to reach these prices. A Gucci Dionysus sold several days later for about $ 2,700.

The event ends on May 31st and although it is doubtful that Gucci handbags will surpass these marks, it is a perfect example that the sales of virtual objects are reaching exorbitant levels. With a interest in buying these virtual items increasingly equated with the desire for physical objects.

