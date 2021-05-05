Guaynaa and Los Ángeles Azules want to take their cumbia on tour – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Los Ángeles Azules want to take Guaynaa on their next tour through their 40-year history to perform together their new hit, ‘Cumbia a la gente’.

“We want to see if Guaynaa is going to accompany us to some of these events,” said Cristina Mejía Avante, chorusist and percussionist for the Mexican cumbia group, in a recent video call interview from Mexico City.

“It is a very beautiful song, very rhythmic, that we are all really going to like to dance to. Just when you touch it you feel it, you have the rhythm, “he added, referring to the single released on April 22, whose video has almost 7 million views on YouTube.

Los Angeles Azules recently announced an American tour scheduled for August through March in cities including San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Washington, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

“We are fortunate to be among the first to start working in the United States and little by little I believe that more groups will continue to work. I think that is already good because we are going to try to return to normality a little bit ”, said Guadalupe Mejía Avante, chorus girl and percussionist of the group.

Without hesitating a second, Guaynaa replied that he would ‘love it’. And the thing is that for the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper it was a pleasure to be able to do a project with artists he listened to since he was little.

“I had a very varied childhood regarding music education and what was heard at home,” he said in the same interview.

“Within those genres was cumbia and whoever listens to cumbia has to know who Los Ángeles Azules are because if not, they don’t know about cumbia, period.”

“With Los Ángeles Azules I always saw it as a dream. It’s like when you’re a player and you want to play for the Yankees; I did a cumbia and I wanted to do it with Los Ángeles Azules and I was thanked to God ”, he added.

The interpreter of hits such as ‘Se te nota’ with Lele Pons and ‘Ideal Chica’ with Sebastián Yatra took advantage of his visit to the Mexican capital to go to Iztapalapa, the district where Los Ángeles Azules originate and which they refer to in their cry battle ‘From Iztapalapa to the world!’. The Puerto Rican musician recorded a video leaving the Iztapalapa metro station when he announced the launch of ‘Cumbia a la gente’.

“I didn’t know that (the city) was so big. I come from Puerto Rico, which is a mustard seed, ”he said, while noting that he felt“ well received ”.

Los Ángeles Azules have joined the select club of ‘billion views’ on YouTube, artists and projects that add more than a billion views on the platform, in their case with the singles’ Never enough’ with Natalia Lafourcade and ‘Mis feelings’ with Ximena Sariñana.