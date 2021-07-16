Guatemalans travel to Mexico to get vaccinated against covid

CHIAPAS

Guatemalan migrants line up at the Talismán bridge in order to cross into Mexico and receive the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine in the city of Tapachula, Chiapas.

Since last July 9, the Mexican government increased the number of doses to inoculate more citizens, including those of another nationality.

Each person who enters from Guatemala spends around 200 dollars, about 4 thousand Mexican pesos, for the stay and food.

Hans Reyna, a Guatemalan citizen who, together with his family, managed to get vaccinated in Tapachula, said that there are tours that are being formed by travel agencies, there in Guatemala and they charge a certain amount of quetzals to be able to make the trip to Mexico.

There are around 200 people who arrive at the Mexican border with Guatemala and enter the national territory with the Regional Visitor Card or passport.

Despite the delay, they wait until they are admitted and thus get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

jcs