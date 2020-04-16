GUATEMALA CITY (AP) – The Guatemalan Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that two days ago it began carrying out COVID-19 tests on asymptomatic migrants deported from the United States who arrived on the same flight in which at least one infected.

When a plane arrives, the authorities take the temperature of the passengers, interview them and if they have symptoms, they are transferred to a hospital to carry out a test, explained Ana Lucía Gudiel, spokeswoman for the entity.

“The rest of the passengers are installed in the temporary airport shelter,” he said, and if it is determined that they are not infected, they are sent to carry out home quarantine.

Photographs released on Tuesday show that the shelter installed by the Foreign Ministry at La Aurora International Airport occupies open spaces where sponge mats have been placed on the ground, more or less a meter and a half each, without medical services. There the migrants spend the night while the results of their tests are known.

President Alejandro Giammattei said on national television on Wednesday that a new place has been sought where migrants spend the night in better conditions, and indicated that they received “attacks” from the places where they were placed.

The president rejected the demands of those who want the restrictions to be lifted.

“If at this time we lifted the restrictions, I want to inform you that the calculation of collateral damage would be 17,751 deaths and more than 300,000 cases in the next 12 months,” he explained.

The president also reported that local neighborhood organizations in Quetzaltenango, west of the capital, organized to try to burn migrants deported from Mexico, accusing them of being infected, but said they are not, as they have been reviewed and do not carry the virus.

“They pose no risk to anyone,” he said.

Health Minister Hugo Monroy reported the day before that at least 50% of passengers aboard a flight that had arrived would have tested positive for the virus. Monroy did not detail what it would be, but Carlos Sandoval, a presidential spokesman, said it was a plane that arrived in March with 41 people deported, including ten children. A positive migrant resulted from that flight, and later two more joined.

Government policy has been to not test COVID-19 on asymptomatic citizens.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the government suspended the reception of migrant flights from the United States during Easter. In addition, he asked that country not to send more than 25 people per flight and to give them a certificate ensuring that they did not have the condition, but these requirements have not been met.

Guatemala resumed receiving flights on Monday and a migrant who arrived in one tested positive.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) said in a written response to what Minister Monroy said that “the health and safety of migrants in our care and custody is one of our top priorities. All ICE detainees must pass a health examination performed by a flight medical provider or they will be denied boarding and referred to an ICE-approved facility for further examination. ”

ICE added that, together with the Department of Homeland Security, they will continue to work with the Guatemalan government to ensure that its citizens return safe and sound.

Officially, the Guatemalan government has only reported that four deported migrants tested positive for the virus, contrasting with the data announced by Monroy.

Since March 13, the day the health crisis was detected in the Central American country, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute, a total of 1,623 deportees have arrived in the country from the United States, including 245 minors.

Official figures as of Wednesday account for 191 people infected with the virus and five deaths.

US Congresswoman Norma Torres, who was born in Guatemala, said in a statement Wednesday that the government of President Donald Trump was not using common sense in continuing to deport migrants to less developed countries.

“If the Trump administration continues its callous deportation policies in the midst of this pandemic, the results will be predictable and tragic,” he said, adding that “these deportations are exporting death.”

Journalist Bex Fox contributed to this report from Washington.