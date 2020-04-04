Guatemala will ban the circulation between its regions and the sale of alcohol during Easter, as part of the fight to control the coronavirus epidemic, President Alejandro Giammattei reported this Saturday.

The president, a 64-year-old doctor, said in a message to the nation that, from Sunday to the end of the senior week, mobility will be restricted by any means of transport between the 22 departments, except for people who must do so. for work and other authorized reasons.

The governor explained that the intention is to avoid recreational trips that could lead to the expansion of COVID-19, which until now has left 57 infected people in the Central American country, including two deceased elderly people.

Giammattei also indicated that, from Monday and for a week, “the sale, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places will be strictly prohibited.”

“We will have a Holy Week in abstinence,” said Giammattei, who on Thursday announced that all the beaches will also be closed and guarded until next Sunday to avoid crowds.

Since March, Guatemala has prohibited the entry of international passenger flights, closed the borders to foreigners, suspended classes, massive events and public transport, and imposed a partial curfew that will end on April 12, among other measures.

The ban on massive events will reach the colorful Catholic Easter processions that gather the faithful and tourists, especially in the capital and colonial city of Antigua Guatemala (southwest), the main tourist attraction of the country and cultural heritage of humanity since 1979 .