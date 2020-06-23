A funeral worker carries a coffin with a deceased from a coronavirus at the entrance to La Verbena Cemetery. . / Esteban Biba / Archive

Guatemala, June 22 . .- Guatemala reported on Monday the death of 16 people from COVID-19 and 624 new infections of the coronavirus, for which the Central American country has 547 deaths from the disease and 13,769 positive cases.

The Guatemalan Ministry of Health detailed in a press release that the 16 deceased, 14 men and two women, were between 31 and 95 years old.

According to the same source, 107 people were discharged on Monday and 1,274 tests were performed in total.

Guatemala has carried out an average of 1,400 tests daily since the first case of coronavirus was detected by the authorities on March 13, but the figure is one of the lowest in the continent according to various sources.

The Minister of Health, Amelia Flores, explained on Monday to a radio station that there is a delay in the processing of tests and that there are also infected personnel in the National Health Laboratory.

Flores took office on June 19 to replace Hugo Monroy, who was removed from the post by the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, due to « weariness » of the holder of the portfolio, according to the same president.

Monroy, a candidate for deputy in the 2019 elections with the same party as the president (the political group Vamos), was appointed to another post in the Giammattei government, this time in charge of building new hospitals.

The removal of the minister had been requested by various sectors that criticized his performance in the face of the health emergency, among them the Human Rights Ombudsman (PDH).

On June 19, Guatemala registered the highest number of deaths in a single day, reporting 34 deaths.

The 624 new infections on Monday represent the second highest figure for the country in 24 hours, only behind the 641 cases also detected on June 19.

The rise in deaths from coronavirus in Guatemala, which is at its peak according to authorities, began on June 3, when 20 deaths were reported in one day, much higher than the May average, which hovered around four daily deaths and who also never exceeded the barrier of 12 deaths in 24 hours.

Guatemala has been under a curfew from six in the afternoon to five in the morning and with restricted traffic circulation (depending on the final registration number) since June 14 in the four departments with the most cases: Guatemala, San Marcos , El Progreso and Sacatepéquez.

At least eleven Guatemalan officials – nine of them members of the health system – have lost their lives due to COVID-19 and 750 have contracted the disease, including police (more than 150), municipal traffic officers, soldiers, members of the health (at least 360), of the Presidential Guard (160) and workers of some ministries, according to several state sources.