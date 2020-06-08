The President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, confirmed in the last hours that 18 workers from the Presidential House or agents from the Secretariat for Administrative and Security Affairs of the Executive gave positive to COVID-19, while ruling out having been one of the infected .

In his usual Sunday message on radio and television, Giammattei, a doctor by profession, announced that the Presidential House will be sanitized and closed until “everyone (its occupants) must be tested in order for the outbreak be controlled ”.

Along with the country’s vice president, Guillermo Castillo, the president will carry out his activities “remotely,” said Giammattei, adding that both are healthy.

“We were tested, we do not have a coronavirus, but despite that we are going to sanitize the facilities” of the Presidential House, located behind the National Palace of Culture, in the historic center of the Guatemalan capital.

The President indicated that in the last four years the Guatemalan health system maintained 7,830 beds to serve the country’s population and stressed that in just three months it had 8,854 hospital beds, 119 of which are intensive care , due to the coronavirus crisis.

Since in March it began to increase its hospital infrastructure after the announcement of the lifting of five temporary hospitals nationwide, the Central American country added 1,024 beds to its health system to attend the pandemic, although they were added exclusively and temporarily for COVID-19 .

Record of deceased

On the other hand, Guatemala beat its record of deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours this Sunday with 22 deaths reported by the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, so that deaths from COVID-19 totaled 252 in total.

In a message to the nation, Health Minister Hugo Monroy mourned the deaths of the 22 people, of whom, he said, 16 were male and six female.

In addition, he stressed that this Sunday there were 263 positive cases of coronavirus after performing 1,740 tests, reaching a total of 7,055 infected at the national level.

He added that among the positive cases that began to be registered on March 13, 1,261 people have recovered.

Only in the department of Guatemala, located in the center of the Central American country and in which the capital is located, the Ministry of Health has identified 67.84 percent of the infections, with 4,786 in total.

Testing on public transport

The head of the Executive congratulated himself for having started this weekend the tests to users of the capital’s municipal collective transport service Transmetro (a type of fast bus), with some 17,000 passengers undergoing tests.

“The temperature measurement was done at one hundred percent and the sanitation twice a day of the units” of the Transmetro, said Giammattei, who announced that next weekend he will add to the tests the Transurban system – another similar transport system , but without its own lane-, and highlighted that during the week “we will finish the protocols so that it is safe” the use of both, as part of the “lack of confinement”.

In his message, Giammattei also underlined the variety of economic supports provided by the Government, such as the family voucher for people who consume less than 200 kilowatts per hour in their homes, to which 1,529,800 people have registered.

Currently, the country is under curfew from six in the afternoon to five in the morning, seven days a week, without public transport but with many movements of the population according to municipal sources.