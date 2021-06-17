Guatemala recognizes support from Mexico during the pandemic

GUATEMALA

During an act of appreciation, the Guatemalan government recognized the support received from Mexico during the pandemic.

In this regard, the Undersecretary of Foreign Relations, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, on behalf of the Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, He endorsed his friendship with the government headed by President Alejandro Giamattei.

We are very pleased to celebrate the realization of events that will become results and well-being for our population, both Mexican and Guatemalan, “he commented.

In this regard, Mario Adolfo Búcaro Flores, Guatemalan Ambassador to Mexico, highlighted that both countries are sister nations and that at the worst moment in history, Mexico reached out to him.

The above, after the non-governmental organization (NGO), Direct Relief, made a donation of KN95 surgical masks, protective suits and thermometers, among other supplies, to Guatemala in the midst of the health crisis that has left more of 270 thousand confirmed cases.

Juan Howlet, operations coordinator of Direct Relief Mexico, announced that it seeks to achieve a greater number of exports of vaccines against Covid-19 to other Latin American countries such as Paraguay, Belize, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Honduras.

Likewise, the Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú, stressed that with this act both nations endorse their commitment to ensure international cooperation and to project the construction of a better future.

Mexico reiterates its commitment to always be a supportive and friendly country with those who require it, not only during crises but also in times of prosperity, “explained Rocha Cantú, to whom Undersecretary Maximiliano Reyes” advanced “will be appointed honorary Consul of Guatemala. in the State of Mexico.

It is worth mentioning that the State of Mexico is the most populated entity in the country, which, according to indicators from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), occupies the second place in contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

