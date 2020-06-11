Guatemala reached 289 deaths on Tuesday caused by COVID-19 after registering in the last 24 hours the deaths of 22 people, 14 men and eight women.

The Central American country adds 7,866 cases of coronavirus in total after detecting 364 infections between Monday night and this Tuesday, according to the Minister of Health, Hugo Monroy, on the national network.

The official also asserted that 1,583 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and 90 people were discharged.

68 percent of the total cases have been detected in Guatemala City, according to official data from the Ministry of Health. It is followed by the department of San Marcos, bordering Mexico, accumulating 5.6% of all cases.

Of the 22 killed on Tuesday, about 30 percent were under the age of 51, according to information from authorities.

At least 370 Guatemalan officials have contracted the disease among police (more than 150) municipal traffic officers, soldiers, members of the health system (about a hundred) and workers in some ministries, according to various state sources.

On May 23, the first coronavirus death of a member of the health staff, a nursing assistant who worked in a hospital in the west of the country, was recorded, and the Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday the death of a doctor, although he did not detail neither the date nor the place.

Currently, the country is under curfew from six in the afternoon to five in the morning, seven days a week, without public transport but with many movements of the population according to municipal sources.

On Sunday, the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, reported that 18 workers from the Presidential House and agents from the Secretariat for Administrative and Security Affairs – the entity in charge of protecting it – tested positive for the coronavirus, although the president has not contracted the disease as confirmed.

Guatemala has carried out an average of 1,400 daily tests per million inhabitants, a figure far from the average for countries on the continent, which, according to various sources, is around 4,000 daily tests per million inhabitants.