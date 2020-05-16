File Image. (Credit: John Moore / .)

(CNN Spanish) – A flight with deportees that was due to arrive in Guatemala this Friday from the United States was postponed until Monday, after the announcement of a total closure made hours earlier by President Alejandro Giammattei, as a measure to stop the spread of covid-19.

The postponement of the flight was taken in view of the presidential provisions announced on Thursday night, “in which mobility is limited throughout the national territory and the logistics necessary for the attention of returnees,” the Foreign Ministry reported in a release.

The announcement also comes after three people who returned on Wednesday on a flight of deportees tested positive for coronavirus, according to the foreign ministry. This entity added that the Guatemalan Ministry of Health will contact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) to analyze the protocols for reviewing returnees and so that ” define the need for further action. “

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

For its part, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) acknowledged that they do not have enough kits to test all detainees in deportation proceedings.

Mary Hountmann, an ICE spokeswoman, told CNN on Friday that “before a removal flight, individuals will continue to be screened for elevated temperatures and symptoms associated with covid-19. Additionally, in an effort to prevent deportation of aliens with active covid-19 cases, on April 26, 2020 ICE began evaluating some aliens in custody and prior to deportation. When DHS (Department of Homeland Security) / ICE considers detainee testing to be justified / appropriate in a specific bilateral agreement, ICE coordinates with foreign governments to prioritize testing detainees for changing operational considerations. ”

Hountmann added that “ICE purchased approximately 2,000 tests per month from the US Department of Health and Human Services. (HHS) to evaluate aliens in their care and custody. Given the shortage across the country, the agency will likely not have enough (kits) to evaluate all foreigners scheduled for future deportations; therefore, under such a scenario, ICE will analyze a sample of the population and provide results to the respective foreign government. ”

Last April, after dozens of people who arrived deported to Guatemala from the US tested positive for covid-19, an ICE spokeswoman told CNN via email that “world events or country conditions can sometimes affect a country’s willingness to accept its citizens with final orders of expulsion to their countries from Origin, and when these events occur, ICE works directly with foreign governments and through the State Department to address the situation and ICE’s expectation is that each country continues to meet its international obligation to accept its own nationals. ”

This Thursday, the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, announced on a national network the “closure” of the country until Monday, May 18, to stop the advance of the Covid-19.

The measure supposes the total restriction of the movement of citizens and cargo transportation, with some exceptions, among which are those who must attend specialized medical treatments and those who work in emergency care of public services.

Giammattei also said that between Friday and Sunday, people will only be able to attend essential goods stores between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and that they must do it on foot, since the circulation of vehicles will not be allowed.

This Thursday, the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Guatemala reached 1,518. Deaths remained at 29.

