GUATEMALA CITY (AP) – More than 100 journalists, communicators and human rights organizations denounced the Guatemalan government and President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday for harassment, intimidation and censorship since his term began, acts that would have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the press’s complaints refers to the message to the nation that Giammattei gave on Saturday night, disqualifying journalists and accusing them of requesting private information from patients that put them at risk, something that journalists say is false.

Weeks ago, also on a national network, Giammattei said that journalists broke into the Villa Nueva National Hospital, where patients with the coronavirus were treated, but did not present evidence. His government subsequently retracted it.

The journalists’ complaint describes acts against the media, such as when Giammattei said on a national network that he could use the Law of Public Order, since it mandates that “the advertising bodies are obliged to edit publications that may cause confusion or panic. or aggravate the situation, as well as biased comments to the current circumstances, the director (of the media) will be reprimanded by the respective authority and in case of recidivism, censorship may be imposed on the body in question ”.

Javier Estrada, editorial director of the digital newspaper Nómada, considered that the government must implement a policy of access to public information focused “on providing journalists and the media with all the information on the coronavirus that does not violate the security and privacy of the people affected” , in order that the population has timely and correct information.

The complaint also falls on Carlos Sandoval, presidential spokesman, who manages various government information groups on WhatsApp, which has become almost the only channel of communication with journalists after the government banned press conferences and centralized all information. .

Sandoval says that he does not know the complaint, but that there is freedom of thought and that he respects the complaints made by journalists, although he does not share them.

“He left it up to the population to judge what happened and we are willing to seek better attention to the press; this is an atypical situation that no government would have faced, ”he stated.

Edison Lanza, special rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, said that there is concern about the situation that journalists are going through in Guatemala.

“The Commission has drawn up a resolution with very clear directives on the role of journalism in this context of pandemic and the States must facilitate their work, that the questions come without fear of being persecuted, in addition to the obligation of reinforced transparency in this context,” he said. Spear.

The Attorney for Human Rights of Guatemala, Jordán Rodas, said that he made a public recommendation to the President and the Minister of Health, Hugo Monroy, about the obligation to provide information so that the population is informed.

“That it reestablish effective and reciprocal communication channels that allow journalists and the media to receive timely information; guaranteeing free access to information is particularly important, ”said Rodas.