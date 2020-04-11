GUATEMALA CITY (AP) – Héctor Rosada Granados, a historian and former peace negotiator in Guatemala, died Saturday. He was 78 years old.

I do not know officially reported on the causes of death.

His writings and investigations on human rights violations during the war in Guatemala between 1960-1996 have been used to give historical and legal certainty to the genocide trials carried out in Guatemala, including the trial of the late dictator José Efraín Ríos Montt, in the one who was sentenced to 80 years in prison but who a few days later was annulled due to failures in the process.

His expert opinions have also served in other trials where victims of war crimes such as massive violations or against the duties of humanity seek justice.

Rosada was the first secretary of peace during the Ramiro de León Carpio administration, who served as interim president from 1993 to 1996, after a self-coup and led back to a democratically elected government, during which time he was appointed negotiator of peace by the government.

The attorney for Human Rights, Jordán Rodas, regretted the death of the historian.

Rosada Granados was the author of several books, among them specialized in military subjects such as “Soldiers in power: military project in Guatemala (1944-1990)” and “Guatemala, the challenge of peace”.

Guatemala lived through a war between the army and the leftist guerilla that, according to a United Nations truth report, left 200,000 dead, 45,000 missing and at least 1 million displaced.