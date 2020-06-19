GUATEMALA CITY (AP) – The Guatemalan government reported on Friday that it will replace its health minister, Hugo Monroy, in the midst of the crisis with COVID-19 and when coronavirus infections are on the rise. Amelia Flores will take the position.

The change was announced by President Alejandro Giammattei, who said it was due to renewal of the team. « Dr. Monroy had to assume in the midst of a global crisis with a very collapsed health system and we have had to rebuild. That generated physical and mental fatigue, « said the president.

Monroy will go on to head a medical unit that will be responsible for the construction of seven hospitals with funds from the World Bank, Giammattei explained, adding that the new Health team will have the challenge of recovering the primary care system in this area.

Monroy, who was in office for five months, was heavily criticized for his management and handling of the pandemic, especially for the lack of health guarantees and protection of doctors who fight the virus on the front line in hospitals.

The former minister was summoned before deputies to Congress who demanded the low budget execution, which did not reach 20% in the midst of a health crisis. Monroy was accused by doctors fighting COVID on the front line that they had not been paid their wages for months. During his administration, several hospitals became saturated and images of sick people on the ground or in tents in the rain went viral.

Flores is a doctor and served as Technical Vice Minister of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance during the government of Óscar Berger (2004-2008). He has experience in the field of health and public administration. Until before Friday’s announcement, I worked at IntraHealth, an international organization that seeks to improve health and prosperity in poor communities.

She has led projects of the Global Fund for Tuberculosis, Malaria and HIV and is a recognized expert in international cooperation projects to date.

As of Thursday, the number of infections by coronavirus in Guatemala reached 11,419 plus 449 deaths.

Shortly before, Chile reported that it exceeded 4,000 deaths and added 6,290 new infected to total 231,393. To continue with this contagion rhythm, in a couple of days it will reach Italy.

The same day, 252 deceased registered in the Civil Registry were reported, the highest daily number since the arrival of the virus in March, accumulating 4,093 deaths.

The Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the Chilean hospital system have been on the brink of collapse for weeks, with an occupancy rate of 96% in Greater Santiago, which concentrates more than 80% of those infected.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the government tripled critical use beds and quadrupled mechanical fans.

In Argentina, where there are more than 37,000 infected and 954 dead, the government reinforced controls on public passenger transport in the city of Buenos Aires and the thirty nearby towns located in the province of the same name after the permission to circulate was limited. before the increase of cases.

Public transportation can only be traveled by workers from around twenty essential activities, such as health personnel, members of the security forces, pharmacy employees, and caregivers of the elderly and children.

Workers in non-essential sectors – for example those who serve businesses – must re-process their circulation permits and travel to their places of work on foot, by car or by bicycle.

“The movement of people grows and contagion grows. That is what led us to see how we can put a brake on it now, ”said President Alberto Fernández.

The security forces carried out greater controls in the stations of the municipal trains, but the surveillance was more lax in the urban buses, according to the own users recognized.

In the Argentine capital and surrounding towns, where in recent weeks various productive activities have been reactivated in the context of the quarantine in force since March 20, more than 90% of cases are concentrated.

President Fernández told Radio Nacional that the country is “very far from solving the problem of the pandemic” and considered that it is necessary to “be very firm and hard and make it understood that driving is a huge risk” in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area.

Later, Colombia’s deputy defense minister, Admiral David Moreno, told the AP that 18 companies from his ministry are working to manufacture biosafety elements such as medical equipment and millions of masks, and the priority is to quickly manufacture dozens of fans to contain the virus. « It is a war that we have to win at any cost, » he assured.

The vice minister added that they are also using two small boats to help people with limited resources who are affected not only by the coronavirus on the banks of different Colombian rivers and who are supported with essential items such as food and medicine.

So far, COVID-19 has left 60,217 infected and 1,950 dead in the country.

In the afternoon, from Bolivia, the main health authority in La Paz, René Sahonero, resigned on Friday amid discrepancies with the government and reports of a deficiency in the health system after the increase in cases.

The doctor, who held the post of director of the Departmental Health Service, was appointed by interim president Jeanine Áñez to have better coordination with the La Paz authority, but generated friction with Governor Felix Patzy.

« I really don’t know what else to do, I don’t know where to send the tests, there are groups that don’t let them work, » Sahonero said at a press conference. He added that they would no longer be « taking samples, they have nowhere to take patients … La Paz needs something else. I prefer to resign so that there are no more problems. ”

In Bolivia, the Ministry of Health authorized the opening of activities since the beginning of June in seven of nine regions, except for the departments of Santa Cruz and Beni, which are the most affected and with the most saturated health systems.

La Paz reports 1,386 cases and 53 deaths, while nationwide the country registers 21,499 and 697 deaths.

The authorities from La Paz decided to return to a quarantine for three days, while medical personnel continue to protest nationwide, claiming that they do not have the necessary equipment.

Bolivia is the poorest country in South America and has a precarious health system.

In Latin America there have been almost 1.8 million infections and close to 89,200 deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 8.5 million people and killed nearly 456,700 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Science and Systems Engineering, which bases its data on government reports. and the health authorities of each country.