Guatemala began this week to transfer asymptomatic patients from COVID-19 to hotels in order to open more spaces for patients in the available state hospitals throughout the country, which now totals 2,265 positive cases of coronavirus and 45 deaths.

Both the government and the Guatemalan Social Security Institute (IGSS) began transferring patients to at least two hotels in zones 9 and 10 of the country’s capital, a state source confirmed to the EFE agency on Wednesday.

Unlike other countries in the region, such as Mexico, the Government of Guatemala requires people with coronaviruses, asymptomatic or not, to stay in the hospitals designated for the emergency once they are detected, in order to control the spread of the virus. virus.

The same source assured EFE that the transfers of asymptomatic people with COVID-19 began three days ago and one of the hotels contracted by the Ministry of Health is the Holiday Inn. .

For its part, Social Security hired the Guatemala Inn hotel to take its first 50 patients without symptoms, in order to free the few 30 beds that it has in one of its hospitals converted to care for the virus, discovered in December spent in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to a publication of the local public investigative media Plaza Pública, Social Security seeks to place 600 more patients in other hotels for mild or asymptomatic patients in the country’s capital, in addition to others in the western municipality of Huehuetenango, the head of the department of the same adjoining name with the Mexican State of Chiapas.

To date, the Government of Guatemala has completed the construction of four out of five field hospitals built to face the health emergency.

These hospitals are located in various parts of the Guatemalan territory and were carried out with donations and budgetary adjustments.

The Central American country is still pending completion of construction of one more hospital on the south coast, with a capacity of 10 intensive care beds, in addition to those in Guatemala City (center), Quetzaltenango (west), Zacapa (east). and another one in Petén (north), which is still pending the installation of oxygen and that is why they have not started functions, according to another source in the communication area of ​​the Health portfolio.

