Guatemala has a total of 706 deaths and 16,397 infections due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Guatemala reported this Saturday 34 people killed by COVID-19 and 569 new cases, so the country adds a total of 706 deaths and 16 thousand 397 infections because of the disease.

He Ministry of Health He detailed in a press release that the 34 people who died, 29 men and 5 women, were between 27 and 82 years old.

According to the same source, the 569 new infections were detected after carrying out thousand 614 tests and the authorities also reported the medical discharge of 95 people in the last 24 hours.

The data for this Saturday comes after a restructuring of the official information ordered by the Minister of Health, Amelia Flores, after taking possession eight days ago.

According to the new authorities, previously the positive cases that were released each day came from tests that accumulated over several days or even weeks, and not over the last 24 hours.

He department of guatemala, located in the center of the country, brings together 68 percent of all cases (11,225 infections), according to official figures.

The Central American nation posted 800 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the highest number in a single day, and on Friday broke its own record of daily dead reporting 49.

Guatemala is under curfew from six in the afternoon to five in the morning and with restricted traffic circulation (depending on the final number of the registration) since last June 14 in the four departments with the most cases: Guatemala, San Marcos, El Progreso and Sacatepéquez.

This Sunday, however, there will be a general curfew, as has been scheduled for two weeks.

At least a thousand Guatemalan officials and public servants have been infected with COVID-19 and 16 have died, including a worker from the Human Rights Ombudsman who lost his life on Friday and four agents of the National Police.

He first case of COVID-19 in Guatemala it was detected by the authorities on March 13 and two days later the first victim of the disease died.

