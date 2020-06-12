The President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, reported on Thursday that 58 workers from the Presidential House and guard officers under his charge have been infected with COVID-19.

Giammattei had confirmed 18 positive cases last Sunday at the Presidential House and this Thursday, after a public act by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, he explained that the number rose to 58.

“Today we reached 58. Add and continue,” he told reporters, who also indicated that “we have been saved like cats belly up” in reference to the fact that he has not been personally infected.

The 58 positive cases are workers of the Presidential House and agents of the Secretariat for Administrative and Security Affairs (SAAS), in charge of protecting Giammattei.

The governor assured the same Sunday, after disclosing the 18 initial cases, that he would carry out his activities “remotely” despite the fact that according to the test they carried out he was not a carrier of the virus.

Guatemala has added 155 deaths from COVID-19 in the last week, almost 50 percent of all deaths from the disease (316).

According to the authorities, there are 8,221 confirmed cases and just three days ago, on June 8, the country registered the highest number of infections in 24 hours with 447 COVID-19 positives.

At least 540 Guatemalan officials have contracted the disease, including police (more than 150), municipal traffic officers, soldiers, members of the health system (at least 225) and workers from some ministries, according to various state sources.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of two members of the health system, the first of them on March 23 at a hospital in the west of the country.

68 percent of the total coronavirus cases have been detected in Guatemala City, according to official data from the Ministry of Health. It is followed by the department of San Marcos, bordering Mexico, accumulating 5.8% of all cases

The highest number of deaths in a single day was Thursday, with 27 deaths, according to official data.