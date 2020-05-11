Guatemala

The Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Relations validated this Sunday the “new health protocols“that were applied to the flights of deportees from the United States last week, for which he assured that the transfers of Guatemalans will continue next week.

The Foreign Ministry assured that, among the 151 people who arrived on two flights between Monday and Wednesday, only one person tested positive for COVID-19, so the flights will continue with the sanitary protocols applied in the United States. and in Guatemala by the Ministry of Public Health.

Due to the contagion of one of the deportees, the Foreign Ministry canceled the third flight of the week, originally scheduled for last Friday, but it was no longer carried out and suspended the transfer of Guatemalans until next week.

Since last week, the deportees have been sent to Guatemala after the coronavirus test is applied to them within a 72-hour period before returning from the US. and a health check record of each passenger is sent to the Central American country.

In Guatemala, the Ministry of Health conducts a medical evaluation – which may include one more test of COVID-19 – on the deportees, who are transferred to separate shelters for each flight arriving in the country.

When validating the flights, the Foreign Ministry announced in a press release that “next week three reduced flights will be scheduled again (with about 70 people each), on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” although it specified that the schedule “could vary from according to the needs of sanitary controls “.

The Government of Guatemala has confirmed at least 40 migrants returned to the country with coronavirus, although the figure could be higher according to some sources within the Ministry of Health.

On March 29, a migrant deported from the United States to Guatemala tested positive for COVID-19, in the first confirmed case of returnees with that disease.

Since that day, the United States has sent more than a thousand illegal migrants back to Guatemala by air.

On April 27, the president of the Central American country, Alejandro Giammattei, called an airplane of deportees from the United States “cursed flight” earlier this month, in which at least 40 returned migrants were infected.

Most of the deported aircraft come from Brownsville and El Paso, both in Texas, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute.

USA and the Central American nation signed an agreement in 2019 for Guatemala to also receive Salvadorans and Hondurans deported from the United States, but the agreement is suspended due to the health emergency due to the closure of borders with these countries.

Guatemala records 967 positive cases of coronavirus, with 837 active cases, 24 people dead and 2 more deaths due to causes other than infection.

.