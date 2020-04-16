GUATEMALA CITY (AP) – Forty-four migrants who arrived in Guatemala on Monday – deported on a flight from the United States – tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Guatemalan authorities had suspended flights during Easter for fear of contagions, but on April 13 they renewed them.

Two flights of deportees arrived that day, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute: one with 106 migrants from El Paso and the other with 76 from Brownsville, both in Texas. Passengers of the latter were the ones who were infected, a government official with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, but is not authorized to give information.

On the same Monday, three migrants with cough and fever were separated after their arrival in Guatemala, and the Ministry of Health said that one of them had tested positive. After the situation, it was decided to carry out the COVID-19 test on the rest of the passengers, authorities said at the time.

Since March 13, when the first case of the new coronavirus was announced in Guatemala, the US government has deported more than 1,500 Guatemalans, of whom at least five have been infected.

On Tuesday, the Health Minister, Hugo Monroy, revealed that on a flight from the United States and that he would have arrived in the country on March 26, there would be more than 50% of the infected passengers and that this apparently increased the number of contagion in the country.

Carlos Sandoval, presidential spokesman, reiterated that the official information that has been handled so far regarding migrant infections is what the president has released, that is, five people infected.

The spokesperson explained that after consultation with the government, he would give an official position.

On Thursday afternoon, Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo confirmed to the AP that the flights of deportees will be suspended again from today without specifying whether the decision is due to the contagion of migrants. “It is temporary, we are in those details,” he said, and clarified that there is no date to resume them.

Guatemala registers 191 infections, five deceased and 19 people recovered.

Úrsula Roldan, director of the Institute for Research and Projection on Global and Territorial Dynamics (IDGT) of the Rafael Landívar University, told the AP that there is strong pressure from the US government towards that of Guatemala to maintain the validity of the flights of deportees from U.S. “If migrants were a problem before, now it is a triple problem. They don’t want them ”, he assured.

The expert on immigration issues said that according to Guatemalan authorities, there are at least 2,000 migrants lined up to be deported and another 2,000 that will come later, “in addition to those deporting from Mexico,” she explained.

Regarding the arrival of those infected, Roldán said that the Guatemalan government will have to invest in temporary shelters because it is preferable that they be well cared for, receiving medical care or quarantining there, “rather than go home with their families or their communities.”

“If we want containment, there is the point of containment.”