Despite the fact that the Guatemalan health authorities ask the United States that the deported migrants from that country be free of the new coronavirus, cases of contagion continue to be reported among them upon their return to the Central American nation.

Ten more deportees who arrived on May 13 on a flight from Alexandria, Louisiana, tested positive for the virus when tested after three were infected with the 65-person flight, a Guatemalan health official told The Associated Press. who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to give information.

The Guatemalan Ministry of Health has asked the United States that the deportees bring with them a certificate confirming that they are free of the disease, but despite the fact that the migrants arrive with this document, they are still tested, which has resulted in result that positive cases come out.

The health official said the remaining 52 migrants from that flight will be retested to determine if they are contaminated.

On several occasions flights from Alexandria with deported migrants have tested positive for the disease. So far, at least 115 migrants deported since March, when the pandemic began in the country, have tested positive for the virus.

Guatemala has suspended the arrival of flights with deported migrants from the United States on at least four occasions due to this situation.

Documents to which the AP had access show that despite the fact that Guatemala has requested that coronavirus tests be performed on migrants with no more than 72 hours before the trip, the United States has carried out the tests up to a week before sending them .

On March 26, on a flight from Mesa, Arizona, with 41 deportees, “at least 50% of the flight tested positive,” then reported Health Minister Hugo Monroy. As a result, flights were suspended to improve controls.

The AP revealed that a flight that arrived on April 13 with 76 migrants from Alexandria brought at least 44 deportees with the contagion. Later, the Ministry of Health said that 71 of the migrants were positive to the disease.

As of Saturday night, Guatemala registered 1,730 people with the infection and more than 33 deaths.