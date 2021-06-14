Guarnizo takes the three points against Barquereño (1-4)

06/13/2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

The Barquereño and the Guarnizo they met in the last match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which ended with a score of 1-4. The Barquereño He came into the game in a buoyant mood after achieving a 1-3 victory over the Barreda Football. On the visitors’ side, the Guarnizo won the Ribamontán al Mar in his feud by 1-0 and previously he also did away from home, against the Corner by 1-6. Thanks to this result, the Guarnican set is first, while the Barquereño he is sixth at the end of the game.

The first half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Guarnizo, who fired the starting gun at the Chestnut with a goal from Zuco As soon as the game started, in minute 2. The Garrison team joined again, increasing distances by putting the 0-2 by means of a goal of Mauri in minute 20, thus ending the first half with a 0-2 on the light.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which increased its distance thanks to a goal from Saza in minute 61. Later, a new occasion increased the score of the visitors with another goal of Saza, who thus achieved a double in the 71st minute that established the 0-4 for the Guarnizo. The local team reduced differences through a goal from Christopher in the 83rd minute, ending the established time with the score of 1-4.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Barquereño gave entrance to Robert, Frank, Fernandez Y frames for Ruiz, Bustamante, Perez Y frames, Meanwhile he Guarnizo gave entrance to Pellon, Ruiz, Javier, Sarabia Y Gonzalez for Somaza, Leguine, Mauri, Saza Y Pellon.

The referee showed two yellow cards, one of them to the Barquereño (Holes) and one to Guarnizo (Garcia).

With this result, the Barquereño he gets 31 points and the Guarnizo get 45 points after winning the match.

Data sheetBarquereño:Angel, Marcos (Marcos, min.84), Quintanilla, Hoyos, Kevin Del Castillo, Bustamante (Franco, min.76), Ruiz (Roberto, min.45), Diaz, Christopher, Pérez (Fernandez, min.84) and FoughtGuarnizo:Garcia, Zuco, Leguina (Ruiz, min.62), Marcos, Somaza (Pellon, min.62), Saza (Sarabia, min.72), Mauri (Javier, min.62), Álvaro, Muñoz, Edu Fontan and PérezStadium:ChestnutGoals:Zuco (0-1, min. 2), Mauri (0-2, min. 20), Saza (0-3, min. 61), Saza (0-4, min. 71) and Christopher (1-4, min. 83)