Guarnizo receives Ribamontán al Mar in his fiefdom

The Guarnizo receives this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. the visit of the Ribamontan on The pillar during their ninth meeting in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Guarnizo faces with reinforced spirits the game of the ninth day to channel a positive streak after defeating the Corner in the Municipal of Polanco by 1-6, with so many of Saza, Sarabia, Leguine, Edu fontan Y Gonzalez. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won six of the eight games played so far, with 37 goals scored against 34 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Ribamontán al Mar suffered a defeat against Barreda Football in the last game (0-1), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Guarnizo. Before this match, the Ribamontán al Mar he had won in one of the eight games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and accumulates a figure of 49 goals against 18 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Guarnizo They have statistics of three wins and one draw in four games played in their stadium, which is why they show themselves as a solid team in their stadium, achieving most of the points played. At home, the Ribamontán al Mar He has a record of one win, two losses and a draw in four games he has played so far, figures that show lacks in the team during their away games.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in The pillar, obtaining as a result six defeats and four draws in favor of the Guarnizo. The last time they played the Guarnizo and the Ribamontan in this tournament it was in February 2020 and the match ended with a 1-2 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Guarnizo is ahead of the Ribamontán al Mar with a difference of 21 points. The locals, before this match, are in second place with 39 points in the standings. For his part, the Ribamontán al Mar it has 18 points and occupies the tenth position in the classification.