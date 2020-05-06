In live performed by Vasco Colombian Freddy Guarín spoke about the current moment in the world. In addition to the stoppage of the games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the midfielder also highlighted the affection he received from the fans since his arrival in São Januário.

“I was in China, I was there for four years. I was in need of passion, of a crowd. To feel again what I felt a long time ago in football. When I arrived here, I immediately felt what I needed. The affection of the crowd . The affection of each one of the people of the day to day of the work. I only saw everything and the treatment that the people gave me. And you get affection. I got what I needed. This family is giving what I needed “, he said .

Fredy Guarín has contract with Vasco for two more seasons

Guarín continued to praise the Cruzmaltinos, who transformed the Colombian is one of the idols of the current squad.

“I am really in love. From the first day I arrived. I miss a fan with heat, who is always there in difficult times and in less difficult ones too. A crowd that loves his team. Since I arrived I felt that” feeling “. Here I am still enjoying a lot”, he declared.

Finally, the steering wheel chose his favorite moment with Vasco’s shirt. Guarín highlighted his first goal for the club, against Cruzeiro, in the Brazilian Championship.

“For the play, what Andrey assists me with. It is a goal of my character,” he decreed.

Vasco’s squad started training remotely this week with the new coaching staff. With the maintenance of the quarantine in Rio de Janeiro, the board has not yet ruled on a possible return to activities at the club.

Sports Gazette

