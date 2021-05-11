Guardiola’s winning project at City adds another Premier

05/11/2021 at 10:43 PM CEST

Pep Guardiola came to Manchester to make history. With a slow and worked idea, Santpedor’s coach tried to change the philosophy of a club and has almost changed the philosophy of an entire league. Touch and position football already reigns in England and Manchester City reigns in parallel.

Three Premier League titles in five years as City manager, three in the last four years. The Catalan’s record is enviable and he already has ten on the British island, which means that average two titles per year on the Etihad bench. They are already 31 in total in 12 seasons as a professional, the third most awarded in history.

Manchester is celestial with Pep Guardiola. City have ended United’s hegemony and have earned the respect of the football world. This season he has already raised a League Cup and has the game on the horizon to be played on most important title since it is ‘Sky blue’, the Champions.

City have regained the crown after losing it to Liverpool the previous season. Guardiola and his technical team can already say that they have won the first entire Premier without an audience in the stadiums, in one of the most atypical seasons in history. Injuries, rotations, positive in coronavirus & mldr; Not even that stopped them.

Pep’s project is one of those that hardly remain in modern football. Longevity, confidence and full decision-making powers. Year after year, game by game, and trophy by trophy, the ex-Azulgrana gives more and more reasons to believe in him.

From less to more

City started the season more than unevenly, and consecutive poor results cast doubt on the team’s ability to pull off something positive at the end of the season.

The climb has been commendable, and the comeback, evident, being champion with three days to go, and after United’s defeat against Leicester, but having reaped a streak of 21 consecutive wins during the season, a record in England. The City could not this weekend against Chelsea de Tuchel but is already preparing for a bigger challenge. Ambition does not stop.

The culmination of this year and, in general, of Pep’s project, may be in Istanbul. The Champions League final awaits him, the desired Champions League that Sheikh Mansour had between his eyebrows when he thought of Guardiola, and he is showing him step by step that he was not wrong.